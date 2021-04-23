The Bossier Parish Lady Cavaliers ended the Coastal Bend College women’s basketball team’s season April 5.
The Lady Cavs bested Coastal Bend 102-88 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center as part of the NJCAA Mid-South District Championship Tournament.
The Cougars led after one quarter of play, but Bossier won each of the next three periods to pick up the win and advance to the next round of the tournament.
CBC led 26-21 through one, but Bossier won the second quarter 30-22 to take a 51-48 lead into halftime.
The Cavs then won the third 27-25 and the fourth 24-15.
Leslie Martinez led five Cougars in double figures with 16 points to go with five rebounds.
Asia Wheeler poured in 15 points and also paced the team in rebounding and assists with six in each category.
Ari Gallardo came off the bench to scored 15 points and grab four rebounds, while Savanna Smith went for 12 points to go with four rebounds and four steals.
Miranda Lamb added 12 points for the Cougars.
The Cougars finished the year 4-19 overall.
Tyler 120, CBC 70
The Apache Ladies held CBC to 18 or fewer in each of the first three quarters en route to a win in Beeville April 3.
Tyler led 23-18 after one and 51-32 at halftime, then exploded for 43 points in the third quarter to push the lead to 94-47.
Smith paced the Cougar scoring effort with 18 points.
Brianna Martinez and Cierra Zapata both scored 13 points.
L. Martinez had seven points and seven boards.
Gallardo added eight points and four rebounds.
