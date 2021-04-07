Canyon, King and Ray all won duals over the Beeville boys wrestling team on March 19 at a quadrangular in Beeville.
Canyon bested the Trojans 45-24, while King won 48-30 and Ray won 66-18.
Against Canyon, Bryce Foster earned a win for the Trojans in the 182-pound match. Foster pinned Logan Dolle in 23 seconds to score six points for the Trojans.
Ray Serrano, Nick Camacho and Jackson Norquist earned forfeit wins for Beeville.
Canyon earned three non-forfeit wins at 126, 160 and 170.
Lane Jerkins fell 10-8 in overtime at 126, while Michael Rodriquez and Joseph Lopez were pinned at 160 and 170, respectively.
Against King, Foster again earned Beeville’s only non-forfeit victory. This time, he pinned Jon Bravo in 31 seconds in the 195-pound match.
Serrano, Camacho, Norquist and Lopez won by forfeit for the Trojans.
Jerkins and Rodriquez lost by pinfall at 126 and 160, respectively.
Against Ray, Jerkins and Foster claimed pinfall wins for Beeville.
Jerkins won in 3:15 over Achilles Falcon at 126, while Foster pinned Jorge de los Santos in 3:37 in the 182-pound match.
Beeville’s other six points came from a forfeit win awarded to Serrano at 106.
Camacho lost by pinfall at 132, Norquist fell by pinfall at 152, Rodriquez lost by pinfall at 160 and Lopez was pinned at 170.
Four days later, Ray and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial beat the Trojans by counts of 66-18 and 45-24 in Corpus Christi.
In that dual with Ray, Jerkins and Foster again won by pinfall for the Trojans.
Jerkins pinned Bryan Castaneda in 2:32 at 126, while Foster pinned Nathan Luce in 2:41 at 182.
Serrano won by forfeit at 106 for the Trojans.
Camacho, Norquist, Rodriquez and Lopez lost by pinfall.
Against Veterans Memorial, Foster, Jerkins, Camacho and Norquist delivered pinfall victories.
Foster won in 17 seconds over Ezekel Russell at 182, while Jerkins pinned Zachary Richmond in 1:10 at 126. Camacho pinned Davey Ramirez in 1:16 at 132 and Norquist was a winner in 1:14 over Aramis Salgado at 152.
Lopez and Rodriquez lost by pinfall for the Trojans.
Lady Trojans
On the girls side on March 19, Chasey Oglesby and Skilynn Garcia both went 2-0 as the Beeville girls fell 36-12 to King and 30-12 to Ray.
Oglesby pinned King’s Anastazia Cano in 1:39 in the 110-pound match, while Garcia pinned Jennavieve Garcia in 57 seconds at 119.
Larissa Puga was pinned in 4:35 at 102 for Beeville.
In the dual with Ray, Oglesby claimed a pinfall in 2:33 over Mia Rodriguez at 110, while Garcia pinned Katalina Flores in 13 seconds at 119.
Larissa Puga lost by pinfall in 1:00 at 102.
On March 23 against Veterans Memorial, Mikaitlyn Anderson and Garcia won by forfeits for Beeville during a 27-12 loss.
Oglesby lost a 12-5 decision to Leandra Leal at 110.
