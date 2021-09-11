The Beeville Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its 18th class of inductees at an induction banquet Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at the AC Jones High School cafeteria.
The members of the 2021 class are Brian Bonner, Matthew Silvas and Lionel Vasquez.
Brian Bonner
Bonner is one of the most celebrated athletes of the new century. He was an all-sport athlete, but his greatest achievement was in football, leading the 2001 Trojans to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. By his senior year, Bonner was twice named all-district at quarterback. He was selected to play in both the Shrine and Texas UIL all-star games. Bonner played at TCU and went on to play at the professional level with the San Diego Chargers in the NFL, the New York Sentinels of the United Football League and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.
Matthew Silvas
Silvas is known as the father of Trojan wrestling as he was a member of the first ever Trojan wrestling team in 1997, immediately becoming a leader on the wrestling team. Silvas earned a spot in the 2000 UIL state wrestling tournament and placed fifth. Silvas was team captain in 1999, the District 30 wrestling champion in 140-pound weight class and was Beeville’s first all-state wrestler. He is known for his extraordinary accomplishments as an athlete but also went to state in choir and is now known for his award-winning barbecue as the owner of Kino’s BBQ.
Lionel Vasquez
Vasquez captained the 1998-99 Trojan boys basketball team to a District 30-4A championship, earning all-district, all-region and all-state honors. He is known as one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in Trojan history, once recording seven 3-pointers in a single game and racking up 66 triples his senior year. He scored 41 points in a game twice and also had a pair of 38-point performances. During his three-year varsity career, Vasquez averaged 26 points per game. During his senior season, he scored 869 points.
