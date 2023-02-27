The Bee County Boxing Club buzzes with activity on a Tuesday afternoon, and coach John Paul Gonzales paces the ring, keeping careful eye on a pair of young boxers as they face off, dancing and jabbing. Both are relentless fighters, already experienced in the intricacies of the sweet science that is boxing.
It’s all the more impressive that neither is older than 10-years-old
“The parents love it,” Gonzales told the Bee-Picayune. “They’re able to drop their kids off here for an hour, two hours long and they trust us. Look around, you don’t see no parents here for the kids. You’re going to see another class come with smaller kids and you’re going to see no parents, they trust us with them. We’ve built that up over years of them knowing ‘his best interest is for them, not for himself.’ That’s how it’s always been.”
Gonzales’ gym and his boxing program overall do more than just sharpen skilled boxers – though to be clear, they certainly do that. Both of the young men sparring, Jaxson Gonzales and Roy Salas, already had competition experience under their belts, fighting in the 55 and 60-pound divisions.
Young Jay Botello eventually came into the ring to square off against Jaxson, going toe-to-toe despite being only eight-years-old and not having the same competition experience. Punching up, though, is a big part of
“The thing is, when we spar the same kids, with the same weight, same height, eventually … we already know how they work,” he said. “So what I do is, there’s a gym nearby that has a lot of fighters with a lot of experience. So I think ‘hey, you’re going to get your best work there.’”
Sparring against seasoned boxers instills confidence in his kids, who get a chance to see how far they’ve come.
“They gain experience, they get excited ‘I just did that against somebody who has more experience than me,’” Gonzales said.
Yet it’s more than learning how to fight that keeps the more than 200 members, from young kids to adults in their 40s, coming back to Gonzales’ gym. The fitness and the community are what endears the gym to Teddy Cain, a sixteen-year-old homeschooler and former competitor.
“I love the fitness and I love the community of it, all the friendship,” Cain said. “I quit fighting just a little bit ago, but I just really wanted to keep going with all the people I know here, because I’ve gotten to make really good friends.”
There’s more to strength than grit and muscle, though – and what Coach Gonzales forges out of his young fighters are men and women as strong in character as they are in combat.
Blessed Hands
John Paul Gonzales comes from a family of fighters. His father and brothers all took up the sport, his father learning it in the Army.
“I boxed as a teenager, starting at 14, 15 years old…actually younger,” Gonzales said. “My dad has boxing experience, my brothers have boxing experience, I played football, basketball, all that stuff. As a child, my neighborhood was full of kids my age, that’s all we did, we played sports. My dad started training me in boxing.”
There was no formal boxing gym in the area for Gonzales to join, though, and so few of his friends boxed too, leaving him wanting to take part in other sports, hanging up his gloves in favor of football and similar sports. However, as chance would have it, a boxing club did materialize, and a knee injury took Gonzales off the field for a week. He took up boxing once more, and eventually his father founded his own boxing club: the Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club.
“I added the Young Gunz part,” Gonzales said. “I’m young, I wanted something cool.”
Gonzales boxed from 2004 to 2009, taking part and triumphing in competitions all over Texas, fighting in the Golden Gloves, the Junior Olympics and others.
“I got my amateur experience, I never turned pro. I had opportunities to turn pro, but I never did,” Gonzales said. “I never outgrew it, I just … I wanted to have my fun. It’s a sport where you have to be very, very disciplined, especially if you want to turn pro.”
It was enough for him to get a reputation for being a skilled boxer, though, and so Gonzales was asked by some area mixed martial arts fighters to help them with their stand-up, which is to say, their boxing ability. They were impressed enough by his ability to teach that they encouraged him to start his own gym. When he posted his first openings, more than 30 people showed up. Two months later, he realized he had some real talent training with him, and he made the gym official, founding it in January of 2019. At the start, it was called Blessed Hands Boxing Club, but now it carries on the name of his father’s original gym: Bee County Boxing Club.
Gonzales’ gym has a wide range of ages in its members, but he’s perhaps most well-known for the work he’s put into providing a robust youth boxing program. In particular, he’s known to help troubled youth acquire discipline and better themselves through boxing.
“I tell them: my main job is not to make you a great boxer, my main job is for you to have some life change,” Gonzales said. “So they have to have good grades, they can’t get in trouble, they have to be passing grades in order to compete or to spar. If they aren’t passing, they need to go to tutorials. They can train, but they cannot compete, they cannot spar. If they get in trouble at school, they’re out for a week … if it continues, they’re out completely.”
Be Better
Learning how to fight doesn’t make somebody more inclined to fighting – and in Gonzales’ experience, it really has the opposite effect.
“I feel like it tames the person,” he said. “Always fighting at school, now it’s at the back of their head, if I do fight, that’s it for me here. I’ll be at ISS, my grades might get lower, I’ll miss some school…and then I won’t be (at the gym).”
For a long time, the program exemplified this. Gonzales poured himself into the work of not simply building better boxers, but forging better people out of his young charges.
“For years, for about 2-and-a-half, three years, it was like that, where nobody got in trouble. Little by little, I’ve dealt with kids who were juvenile (offenders). I actually had another one who just got out of juvenile detention,” Gonzales said. “They’re not back in the gym right now, but that’s the thing – I’m here if you need me. Not just this, but I’m here if you need me. I’ll come pick them up, there’s times when I’ll take them to school, I’ll pick them up, take them home.”
It’s a lot of extra effort for a coach to take, but Gonzales’ family both understands and supports his drive to be there for these kids.
“My wife’s behind it, I have two kids, a son and a daughter, and they know, this is our family, all the way around,” Gonzales said. “We’re there for them.”
What drives Gonzales to take up this challenge is a deep conviction born from faith.
“I got saved in 2012, I gave my life to Christ in 2012,” Gonzales said. “I’ve been a youth pastor … I’m a pastor and I’ve got a boxing gym. Crazy, right? Really though, it’s the change in my heart, that’s all it is, just wanting to help them. We have Bible studies too, like this Friday we’re about to have a Bible study.”
He’s seen these efforts bear fruit already – from kids who keep themselves out of trouble to others who are motivated to making better life choices.
“I have a kid here who, two-and-a-half weeks ago, he weighed 215 pounds. Saturday he weighed in at 188,” Gonzales said. “It was all about being dedicated, disciplined. I told him: I can’t go home with you, you’ve got to want it.”
This has become a mantra, an ethos that lies at the heart of his gym.
“I got a new saying, it’s called: be better. Be better than the day before.,” Gonzales said. “In every aspect of life: be a better student, be a better son or daughter, be a better friend, be a better boxer, be a better listener – in everything be better than yesterday.”
Gonzales himself is well-known in town, and most people who are interested in joining his gym reach out to him personally, through church or over his personal Facebook. The Bee County Boxing Club does have its own social media pages, on Facebook and Instagram, where videos and photos are regularly posted and interested parties can reach out to inquire about membership. Gonzales, for his part, is looking to push his gym and its members to be even more competitive.
“Right now, what I’m looking to build is not just champions in life, but champions in the ring,” he said.
The Bee County Boxing Club is located on the corner of S. Washington St. and W. Burr St. in Beeville.