The visiting Banquete Lady Bulldogs claimed a five-set victory over Beeville last week.
The Lady Dogs won the final two sets of the match to beat Beeville at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium Aug. 31.
The loss dropped Beeville to 13-11 on the year.
Beeville opened the match with a 25-16 win in the opening set, but then fell 25-17 in the second set.
The Lady Trojans held off Banquete in the third set 25-22, taking a two sets to one lead.
Banquete again won 25-17 in the fourth set to extend the match, then claimed a 15-7 victory in the fifth set to take the match from the Lady Trojans.
Alexia Salazar had a team-high 11 kills for the Lady Trojans in the loss. She also had two blocks.
Ty Hernandez recorded five kills.
Aaralyn Del Bosque registered 16 assists, while KJ Cascarano had eight assists.
Megan Del Bosque led the Lady Trojan defense with 18 digs. Cylee Lopez added 11 digs.
Lopez also had three aces. A. Del Bosque added two aces.
Jayden Ford added two blocks for Beeville.
Banquete also won the junior varsity contest, besting Beeville 25-16 in the first set and 25-20 in the second set.
Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat Invitational
Beeville won four of its six matches at the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat Invitational.
On the first day of the tournament, the Lady Cats beat Ingleside and Freer but fell to Banquete.
Beeville beat Ingleside in three sets, winning the first set 25-12 and third set 15-9. Ingleside won the second set 25-19.
Salazar had five kills for Beeville, while Kayla Salazar added three kills. A. Salazar also added two aces. Jaida Gonzales recorded two blocks, and Brittany Auzston added one. Cascarano had six assists. M. Del Bosque had 10 digs to go with one ace, and Lopez had six digs.
The Lady Trojans beat Freer in two sets, 25-22 and 25-21.
A. Salazar and K. Salazar both had four kills. Cascarano had six assists, while A. Del Bosque had four. Lopez led in digs with six, while M. Del Bosque recorded five. A. Salazar and A. Del Bosque both had three aces.
Banquete beat the Lady Trojans in three sets. Beeville won the first set 25-21, but Banquete claimed wins of 25-16 and 15-13 in the next two sets, respectively.
A. Salazar had nine kills to lead Beeville. She also had two aces and six digs. Auzston had two kills and a block. Cascarano had eight assists, and A. Del Bosque recorded five. M. Del Bosque registered 12 digs.
On the second day of the tournament, Beeville beat Mathis and Odem but fell to Skidmore-Tynan.
The Lady Trojans beat Mathis in two set, 25-17 and 25-22.
Gonzales had six kills for the Lady Trojans. She also had one block. Ford added three kills. Cascarano and A. Del Bosque had five and four assists, respectively. M. Del Bosque registered 10 digs. A. Salazar had five digs.
The Lady Trojans bested Odem in three sets. Beeville won the first set 25-15 and the third set 15-9. Odem won the second set 25-20.
Ford had four kills to lead Beeville. She also had two blocks. Gonzales recorded three kills. Auzston added two blocks. Cascarano recorded seven assists, and A. Del Bosque had five assists to go with two aces. M. Del Bosque and A. Salazar both had 13 digs.
Skidmore beat Beeville in three sets. S-T won the first set 25-19; Beeville won the second set 25-17, and S-T won the third set 17-15.
A. Salazar recorded nine kills to go with nine digs and two aces. Gonzales had seven kills and five blocks. Hernandez had four blocks. Cascarano led in assists with 12. A. Del Bosque had 11 assists. M. Del Bosque had a team-best 13 digs. Ford added two aces.
