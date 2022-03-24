Skidmore-Tynan’s baseball team led on two different occasions during its district opener, but couldn’t hang on.
The Orange Grove Bulldogs used a six-run fourth to go in front for good on their way to a 14-3 victory over the Bobcats in the District 29-3A opener for both teams March 8.
Skidmore got the first run of the contest in the bottom of the first with Jaxton Alvarado driving home Denham Cheek with an RBI single.
Orange Grove grabbed the lead in the top of the third with two runs, but Skidmore responded by scoring twice in its half of the third.
Dallan Cheek hit a sacrifice fly to plate Robert Hensch to tie the game, then Alvarado drove home Marcus Gabriel for the go-ahead run on a grounder to second.
Orange Grove then scored six times in the fourth, twice in the fifth, once in the sixth and three more times in the seventh to secure the victory.
Alvarado finished the game 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Denham Cheek, Gabriel and Hensch each recorded one hit and scored once.
Sonny Mann was hit with the loss. He gave up eight runs on three hits, struck out five and walked four in 3 1/3 innings.
