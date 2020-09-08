BOERNE – The start of the first year of the second Chris Soza era of Beeville football in 2019 was chocked full of good things.
The start of the second year of that era was not.
Former district foe Boerne jumped on Beeville quickly in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 28 and rolled to a 42-13 win over the Trojans at Boerne ISD Stadium.
“I just think we were outplayed tonight,” said Trojan coach Chris Soza after the game. “They controlled ... both sides of the line of scrimmage. They did what they wanted to do, especially in the first half.”
In the opening quarter, Boerne scored thrice and held Beeville without a first down as it ran away with the win.
The Greyhounds scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 4 yards, and also had a 14-yard TD pass sandwiched between those runs in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Beeville went three-and-out on each of its first two possessions.
“We couldn’t get anything going,” said Soza. “We knew Boerne was a strong football team; they’ve always had good teams.
“We’re young on the offensive line and we just couldn’t get anything going early. We were missing our blocks on the outside.
After the second of those three-and-outs, a botched snap on the punt led to a Greyhound fumble recovery at the Trojan 1-yard line.
Two snaps later, Boerne turned that into the 4-yard TD that made it 21-0.
“You can’t afford to go three and out against a good team and not answer their touchdowns,” said Soza.
“We put our defense in a bind.”
The Trojans were held without a first down until four minutes into the second quarter, and that first one came thanks to a Greyhound penalty.
The team’s first earned first down came three plays later with 7 1/2 minutes left in the period.
Boerne led 28-0 at halftime and scored four minutes into the third to make it 35-0.
Leroy Gonzales got Beeville off the schneid with a 4-yard rushing TD a minute and a half into the final period.
With a minute left in the contest, Joseph Chapa plunged into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown for Beeville’s other score in the loss.
“It was better in the second half,” Soza said about his team’s effort level. “... I don’t think we gave up. I didn’t see the kids on the sideline throwing their helmets down and being down on themselves.”
He told his players afterward that the team would just have to get better.
“We’ve got to work hard every day in practice and stick together,” he said about how the Trojans can accomplish that. “I didn’t see anybody pointing fingers tonight, but it’s easy to do that when you don’t play well. We’ve got to make sure we’re sticking together as a team and get that team chemistry.
“Our goal is to get better for district. That’s the primary goal.”
Trey Martinez finished as Beeville’s leading rusher in the loss with 74 yards on 14 carries.
The Trojans rushed for 196 yards, the bulk of which came in the second half.
Jalen Spicer was bottled up by Boerne, especially in the first half, and finished with 52 yards on 11 carries.
The Trojans host Sinton this week. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.