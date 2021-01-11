Lazzaro Garcia scored all of his points in the second half and was Beeville’s leading scorer against Calhoun, but it wasn’t enough for the Trojans to down the Sandcrabs in their District 26-4A opener Dec. 22.
Calhoun outscored Beeville in each of the first three periods on the way to winning 54-45 in Port Lavaca.
The hosts led 8-6 after one quarter of play, then outscored Beeville 18-12 in the second quarter to make it 26-18 at halftime.
The Sandcrabs then won the third quarter 19-15 to extend their lead to 45-33.
Beeville won the final period 12-9.
Garcia paced Beeville with his 13 second-half points after being held scoreless in the first half. He poured in eight in the third quarter and then scored five more in the fourth.
Victor Gonzales and Jo’Sean Dembo both chipped in eight points for Beeville, while Andre Trevino scored seven points. Eduardo Arellano contributed seven points to the cause.
Beeville fell to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in district with the loss.
