The Calhoun Sandcrabs gained their first football win of the season on Oct. 21 with a 24-21 District 15-4A, Division I victory over the Beeville Trojans.
The Trojans, who fell to 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in district play, tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter on Darion Perez’s 7-yard run and Edward Brako’s extra point.
The Sandcrabs (1-7, 1-2) got a 33-yard field goal fro Ta Moo before the half to take a 17-14 lead into intermission.
Calhoun, which had 249 yards rushing, padded its lead to 24-14 with a 4-yard Jayce Campos touchdown in the third quarter.
Beeville responded later in the third quarter with another Perez touchdown, this time on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Romeo Casas. Brako’s extra point made it 24-21.
But the Trojans, who gained 343 yards, were blanked the rest of the game.
Beeville went up 7-0 on Isaiah Gonzales’ 20-yard TD run and Brako’s PAT. Calhoun answered with Alex Parker touchdown runs of 12 and 4 yards touchdowns on its next two possessions to take a 14-7 lead.
Gonzales rushed for 134 yards on 10 carries. He had a longest run of 53 yards.
Perez gained 31 yards on seven carries and caught six passes for 61 yards.
Casas was 10-of-18 for 135 yards.
In other district games on Oct. 21, La Vernia (6-2, 3-0) beat Pleasanton (3-5, 1-2) 21-14 and Floresville (4-4, 1-2) defeated Rockport-Fulton (3-5, 1-2) 35-21.
Beeville will travel to La Vernia on Oct. 28 for a 7 p.m. contest with the district-leading Bears.