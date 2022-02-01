Nikolas Camacho and Bryce Foster both won fourth-place medals for the Beeville wrestling team at the Lee Invitational in San Antonio Jan. 15.
Camacho finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class after losing by pinfall in 1 minute, 39 seconds, in the third-place match to Schertz Clemens’ Isaiah Andrews.
He won 16-10 in the first round and then picked up a pinfall victory in the quarterfinals in 5:47, but fell to Buda Johnson’s Cohen Beacom in the semifinals.
He advanced through the consolation semifinals with a forfeit before losing to Andrews in the bronze-medal match.
Foster took a tougher road to claiming the fourth-place medal in the 182-pound weight class.
He opened with a pinfall victory in 1:05, but lost to Schertz Clemens’ Tyrese Robinson by pinfall in 40 seconds in the quarterfinals.
He then rattled off three straight pinfall victories in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match, beating Uvalde’s Jose Rodriguez in 3 seconds, Buda Johnson’s Joseph Rosales in 53 seconds and Comal Pieper’s David Huntsman in 2:05.
Foster and San Antonio Burbank’s Stephen Mireles were both forced to forfeit in the bronze-medal match, so the two shared fourth place.
Lane Jerkins and Jackson Norquist both won two matches in their respective brackets before being ousted.
Jerkins won by pinfall in less than a minute in the first round and the consolation second round of the 126-pound bracket, but was ousted in the consolation semifinals by pinfall.
Norquist also scored pinfall wins in both the first round and the consolation second round in the 152-pound bracket, then lost by pinfall in the consolation semifinals.
Michael Hite sandwiched a pinfall victory between a pair of pinfall losses in the 170-pound bracket.
Donelle Wright lost both of his matches by pinfall at 138.
The Trojans went 2-1 at a quadrangular in Victoria Jan. 19.
Beeville beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 42-30, and picked up a 30-12 victory over Victoria East.
Against Vets, Jerkins won by pinfall in 39 seconds at 126, Camacho won by pinfall in 36 seconds at 132, Foster won by pinfall in 14 seconds at 170, Joseph Lopez won by pinfall in 3:34 at 182 and Justin Maldonado won by pinfall in 1:49 at 195.
Norquist and Ray Espinoza scored forfeit victories at 145 and 152, respectively.
Against East, Espinoza scored the only on-mat win with a pinfall victory in 1:23 at 170.
The rest of Beeville’s wins came via forfeit.
Victoria West beat the Trojans 42-18.
Foster and Maldonado scored pinfall victories for the Trojans. Foster won in 21 seconds at 170, while Maldonado won in 4:51 at 195.
Norquist got the other win via forfeit at 152.
Anderson wins silver in season debut
Mikaitlyn Anderson made her season debut on the mat for Beeville at the Lee Invitational.
She finished as the runner-up in the 215-pound bracket for the Lady Trojans.
Anderson opened the tournament with a pinfall victory over San Antonio Veterans Memorial’s Mia Trujillo in 2:31, then pinned Comal Pieper’s Analyssa Padilla in 15 seconds in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Cibolo Steele’s Jada Williams pinned Anderson in 3:30.
