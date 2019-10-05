BEEVILLE – Mario Cano hadn’t seen many snaps as an offensive lineman for the Beeville Trojans, at least not until the week leading up to the team’s showdown with fellow unbeaten Antonian Prep.
He was thrown to the wolves midway through the week when starting tackle Jared Silva went down with an injury, drawing the unenviable task blocking the Apaches’ standout defensive end, Devin Grant.
Grant’s was a name that Trojan fans didn’t hear often Friday night, thanks in large part to Cano.
“It was tough. He was really fast, but once I got my hands on him, it was pretty much all downhill from there,” Cano said after helping the Trojans stay unbeaten by beating the Apaches 48-33 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Them having that much faith in me, I’m just grateful. It feels good,” he added about being the one to get the call to handle the Colorado commit.
Cano kept Grant at bay much of the night, which helped the Trojans rack up 529 total yards, including 413 rushing yards.
“We lost Jared (Silva), he had an injury this week, and (Mario) Cano stepped up in there and did a great job for us,” said Trojan head coach Chris Soza after the game. “The O-line did a great job. We drove the ball at will pretty much and it was because of the blocking schemes.
“I’m proud of the kids. … The kids just executed and did well.”
The Trojans ran out to a 14-0 lead on the visiting Apaches, and led by the same margin by halftime.
They scored the first two touchdowns of the second half as well, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Four Trojans rushed for at least 47 yards, including Jalen Spicer, who rushed for a team-best 117 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and also had two grabs for 68 yards and a TD.
“I want to give it up to my O-line. We had an injury this week and we transitioned fast. Mario Cano stepped up to play right tackle,” said Spicer, who was back to full health after being limited the week before with an ankle injury that he sustained in the win over Tuloso-Midway.
“We bought in and we were just ballin’.”
Matthew Puente also rolled up 100-plus on the ground, going for 110 yards on seven carries.
He got the scoring started five minutes with a 9-yard TD run.
Five minutes after that, Devn Palacios, who rushed for 58 yards on the night, scored the first of his two touchdowns with a 4-yarder.
Antonian Prep twice got within eight points after that, but Beeville snuffed out its hopes of ending Beeville’s unbeaten run for a second straight year by scoring twice in a three-plus minute span in the third quarter.
Palacios’ second scoring run, a 2-yard plunge, was the first of those two, with Spicer’s TD grab, a 64-yard strike from Seth Gomez, as the second.
Those two scores made it 41-13 with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter.
Antonian struck less than two minutes later, but Beeville answered in kind when Gomez threw the second of his two TDs on the night by hitting Nate Trevino for an 18-yard score.
The Trojans led 48-20 after three quarters before the Apaches scored on a pair of long touchdown runs in the fourth to provide the final margin.
“We gave up some big plays; there at the end, the two long runs,” said Soza when asked to assess his defense, which surrendered its most points in a single game this year. “… We missed some tackles. We were there, it wasn’t like it was busted assignments.
“Those are fixable things. We’ve got to work on our tackling, work on just making plays.”
Gomez finished the game 8 of 16 through the air for 116 yards. He also rushed for 47 yards on six carries, including a 2-yard TD run late in the first quarter.
Beeville’s other first-half score was Spicer’s 47-yard jaunt with 7:10 left before halftime.
Sophomore linebacker Bryce Foster turned in the best performance of his career for the Trojan defense in the win, recording 17 tackles, including 2 1/2 for loss and a sack, to go with a fumble recovery.
The Trojans improved to 5-0 on the year with the victory.
It is the first 5-0 start for the Trojan football program since the 1980 season, when the Houston Powell-led Trojans beat Calallen to go to 5-0 on their way to a 9-1 campaign.
“It’s exciting,” Soza said about winning and improving to 5-0. “As late as we got here, with all the things the kids have had to learn, new system, new coaches, new everything … to come out with a victory like this, yeah, it’s special. The kids have worked hard.”
Spicer said winning will be a trend for his team.
“It feels great,” he said. “Antonian Prep is probably the best team on our schedule. I think we’re just going to keep winning.”
Soza said the focus will be about going 1-0 each week.
“We just try to tell them that we want to be 1-0 that week,” he said when asked about quieting talk of being undefeated.
“In practice, we’ve got to have really good practices. That’s our job as coaches to bring them back down to Earth … and we will. We made a lot of mistakes still and we still have a lot of room for improvement.”