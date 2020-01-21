SKIDMORE – Jolie Carrillo and Edna Herschberger won the county’s only championships at the seventh annual Bobcat Classic hosted by Skidmore-Tynan Saturday.
The Pettus duo helped the Lady Eagles to a fifth-place finish in the girls standings.
Mathis swept both the boys and girls championships at the meet with the Lady Pirates tallying 36 points and the Pirate boys racking up 35 points.
Freer finished second in the girls standings with 32 points, while San Diego was second in the boys standings with 28 points.
The wins by Carrillo and Herschberger gave Pettus 14 total points.
Carrillo won the 97-pound championship with a total of 505 pounds.
She bested Freer’s Caitlyn Luarca by 15 pounds thanks to her 30-pound edge in the bench press.
Luarca led by 15 pounds after the squat, 200 to 185, but Carrillo bested her 115 to 85 in the bench press to go in front.
They both pulled 205 in the dead lift.
Herschberger won the 114-pound crown by 185 pounds over Mathis’ K’La Langne.
Herschberger posted a total of 765 thanks to a 265 lift in the squat, a press of 175 on the bench and then a pull of 325 in the dead lift.
Her 325-pound pull was the third-best across all weight classes. The top two pulls in the discipline came from the top two lifters in the 259-plus class.
Skidmore-Tynan produced a pair of runners-up, one on the boys side and one on the girls side.
Marina Lopez won a silver medal for the Lady Cats in the 105-pound weight class. She tallied 460 total pounds with a 185 squat, a 90-pound press and then a 185-pound pull in the dead lift.
Justin Bronaugh claimed a silver medal in the 114-pound class on the boys side. He posted a 600-pound total thanks to a 205 squat, a 135 press and then a 260 pull.
John Rodriguez and John Cuevas finished third and fourth, respectively, for the Bobcats in the 275-pound class.
They both posted total of 1,185 pounds with Rodriguez winning the bronze medal on the body-weight tiebreaker.
They both put up 475 in the squat before Cuevas moved in front of Rodriguez with a 305 to 275 advantage in the bench press. Rodriguez returned the favor in the dead lift with a 30-pound win over Cuevas, 435 to 405.
Chris Laughlin (181) and Declan McCarn (super heavyweight) both finished sixth in their weight classes for the Bobcats, while Sebastian Aleman (275) and Paul Cruz (super heavyweight) finished eighth in their weight classes.
D’rae Davis finished eighth for Pettus at 148, while Tyler Adams was 15th in the same weight class for the Eagles.
Marcus Gabriel took 17th at 148 for the Bobcats.
At 165, Josh Espinosa was 11th and James Garcia was 17th for Skidmore-Tynan.