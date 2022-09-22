Beeville’s Matthew Romeo Casas passed for 193 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans improved to 2-0 with a 41-6 rout of the Orange Grove Bulldogs on Sept. 2 in Orange Grove.
Casas, who completed eight of 19 passes, got the Trojans on the board in the second quarter with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Arroyos. Edward Brako kicked the first of his five extra points on the night to give Beeville a 7-0 lead.
The Trojans scored two more times before halftime.
Isaiah Rodriguez broke loose on a 49-yard TD run and Darion Perez plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out as Beeville took a 20-0 lead into intermission.
After Orange Grove struck for a touchdown in the third quarter, the Trojans out the game away with 21 fourth-quarter points.
Trey Barefield scored on a 3-yard run and Brako hauled in a 42-yard scoring pass from Casas to make it 34-6.
Casas’ final TD pass went to Davyn Perez for 64 yards.
Beeville rolled up 496 yards of offense in the game, including 300 on the ground.
Perez had 78 yards rushing on seven carries and Gonzales added 73 yards on six carries.
Eight different receivers caught passes for the Trojans.
Beeville will host the Bishop Badgers in another non-district game on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.