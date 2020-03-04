TAFT – The Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team rolled past Taft in its regular season finale to earn the right to play for postseason berth.
The Bobcats routed Taft 61-37, improving to 6-6 in District 29-3A play.
That .500 record put the Bobcats into a tie for fourth with Odem in the final district standings.
The Bobcats and Owls were slated to meet Feb. 21 at the Goliad ISD Events Center in a winner-take-all tiebreaker game for the district’s final playoff bid.
The winner of that tiebreaker earned a bid to play District 30 champion Jourdanton in a 3A bi-district championship game earlier this week.
Aransas Pass won the District 29-3A title with a perfect 12-0 mark, while Mathis earned the No. 2 seed, and George West secured the No. 3 seed.
Tres Ortiz led three Bobcats in double figures with 15 points in the win over Taft.
Skidmore opened up a 20-11 lead in the first quarter and won each of the first three quarters by at least eight points.
Jeremiah Fuentes chipped in 14 points, while Kade Florence added 11 points.
Israel Martinez and Clayton Scotten both scored eight points for the Bobcats.
Skidmore improved to 21-15 overall with the victory.
In the junior varsity game, Skidmore downed Taft 36-18.
Aransas Pass 59, S-T 45
The Panthers led by eight after a quarter and won the final period by six points to beat Skidmore on Feb. 14 at the DuBose Special Events Center in Skidmore.
Ortiz and Fuentes both scored 12 points to lead the Bobcat scoring effort in the loss.
Florence and Martinez were also in double figures with 10 apiece.
Ortiz led in rebounding with nine, while Florence added seven boards to go with a team-high six assists.