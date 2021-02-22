It was the best of times and the worst of times on the road for the Skidmore-Tynan boys basketball team during a recent four-day stretch.
The Bobcats claimed a quality road win over Goliad to complete a season sweep of the Tigers Feb. 6, but, just three days later on Feb. 9, the Aransas Pass Panthers handed Skidmore its worst lost of the year in Aransas Pass.
The split, combined with a forfeit win the Bobcats were gifted when their scheduled game against Orange Grove from Feb. 11 was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, gives Skidmore-Tynan a final regular season mark of 19-5, which includes an 11-3 record in District 29-3A play.
The Bobcats will be the No. 2 seed out of the district in the 3A playoffs.
They will face Bishop Friday night (Feb. 19) in Alice. The tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Against Goliad, Skidmore rode star guard Kade Florence to a win over the Tigers, 56-46.
Florence accounted for 62.5 percent of his team’s points, pouring in 35 points behind a 12-for-24 shooting performance. He was 8 of 15 from long range and 4 for 9 from inside the arc. He also hit 3 of 6 at the charity stripe.
Florence made it a double-double as well, pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds to go with three steals and three assists.
Clayton Scotten, Jacob Torres and Michael Menchaca were the only other Bobcats to mark the scorebook. Scotten hit a trio of triples to tally nine points to go with five rebounds and five assists, while Torres and Menchaca both added six points.
Menchaca also added nine rebounds and two steals, and Torres chipped in three rebound, three steals and two assists.
Skidmore led for much of the second and third quarters before Goliad jumped in front on three separate occasions in the fourth quarter.
The last of those Tiger leads, at 42-41, was erased by a Florence 3-pointer, and the Bobcats never trailed again as they ran away down the stretch of the period.
Aransas Pass then steamrolled the Bobcats on Feb. 9.
The Panthers shot nearly 60 percent from the field for the game and hit 20 3-pointers to win 115-55 over the Bobcats.
Aransas Pass poured in 32 points in the opening quarter to build a 24-point lead, then outscored the Bobcats 20-7 in the second quarter to make it 52-15 at halftime.
The Panthers then won the third quarter 27-22 and the fourth quarter 35-18.
The hosts held a 43-3 advantage in points off turnovers, a 40-14 edge in points in the paint and forced 29 turnovers.
Scotten led the Bobcat offense with 19 points, a performance that included four triples. He also had four rebounds.
Florence came up one rebound shy of a triple-double, pouring in 16 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing nine rebounds.
Jerrin Koenig added six points and seven rebounds, while Torres had five points, three board, three assists and two steals.
