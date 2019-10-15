PARIS – Coastal Bend completed a season sweep of the Paris Dragons in Region XIV men’s soccer action last Friday.
The Cougars again won by a lone goal, downing Paris 2-1 for their fourth win of the season.
All four of CBC’s win this year have come by one goal, including a 1-0 defeat of Paris back on Sept. 6.
Paris snagged the initial advantage in the first half when St. John Mhindu beat CBC goalie Lewis Tyler in the 17th minute for a 1-0 Dragon lead.
The Cougars got the equalizer around the midway point of the first half with Lucas Paixao putting a feed from Sol Goodby past Paris goalie Eduardo Flores in the 24th minute.
Coastal Bend got the winner early in the second half. Julian Colchado put one past Flores in the 54th minute to push the Cougars in front 2-1.
Tyler turned away every Dragon shot he faced in the second half to preserve the one-goal victory.
He finished with 11 saves while going the full 90 in net.
The next day, Northeast Texas completed a season sweep of Coastal Bend with a 3-0 victory over the Cougars in Mount Pleasant.
The Eagles scored in the first minute of the contest then added a second right before halftime for a 2-0 lead.
They added a third goal in the 87th.
Tyler went the full 90 again, stopping 10 of 13 shots.
CBC managed just four shots on goal with Northeast goalie Jeremy Coste stopping all four.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 4-5 on the season.
They are currently tied for fourth in the region standings with Angelina.
Tyler sits atop the standings at 8-1 with Northeast Texas and Blinn tied for second at 7-2.