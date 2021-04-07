Seven innings wasn’t enough in either game of a Region XIV doubleheader between the Coastal Bend and Alvin softball teams March 20.
Alvin claimed an eight-inning victory in Game 1, and CBC returned the favor in eight innings in Game 2 during the doubleheader at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex here in Beeville.
In Game 1, Alvin’s three-run performance in the eighth helped the Dolphins win 7-6.
Alvin led 2-1 after three and 4-2 after six, but the Cougars tied things up in the seventh to force an extra stanza.
Alvin pushed across three in that extra inning, then held off CBC’s rally.
Kylie Sendejo drove in two of CBC’s six runs during her 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
Brooklyn Balderas was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Delisa Enriquez and Yadira Lopez both pounded out three singles. Enriquez scored twice for the Cougars.
Harley Escamilla went 2 for 4 and scored two runs.
Tessa Ramirez suffered the loss in the circle. She allowed six runs on 11 hits and struck out five in eight innings of work.
In Game 2, Alvin tied the game in the seventh to force extras before CBC won it in walk-off fashion 3-2.
CBC led 2-1 through five innings before Alvin pushed across the tying run in the seventh.
Enriquez led the CBC offense, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Five other Cougars had one hit apiece, including Balderas, who scored two of the team’s three runs in the win.
Carla Arellano got the win in relief. She threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball and allowed just one hit after coming for starter Isabella Gutierrez in the seventh.
Coastal Bend moved to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in region play with the split.
