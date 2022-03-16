The Coastal Bend College women’s basketball team wrapped up its 2021-22 season on Feb. 26 with a home loss to nationally-ranked Trinity Valley.
The 11th-ranked Cardinals beat Coastal Bend 91-78 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Trinity outscored CBC by 13, 27-14, in the first quarter and then rode that cushion to the win.
In her final game as a Cougar, Savanna Smith poured in a game-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, which included a 5-for-5 performance from beyond the arc.
Asia Wheeler and Ari Gallardo joined her in double figures with 12 points apiece. Wheeler also dished out eight assists and grabbed four rebounds, while Gallardo added four steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Leslie Martinez contributed nine points and five rebounds. Jasonnia Burleson led the team in rebounding with six to go with three steals and two points.
The Cougars finished the season 3-26 overall and 1-17 in Region XIV play.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•