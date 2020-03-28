AUSTIN – The Coastal Bend baseball team swept a pair of games from the St. Edward’s junior varsity team on March 10 to up its mark in March to 5-2.
The Cougars beat St. Ed’s 7-3 in the opening game of the double dip, then took the nightcap 2-1 in eight innings.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
The wins pushed Coastal Bend to 15-11 overall on the year.
CBC 4, South Suburban 3
The Cougars claimed a win over the Bulldogs in the first game of a three-game homestand over the weekend of March 7-8 at Joe Hunter Field.
South Suburban went up 3-2 in the fifth, but CBC scored the go-ahead runs in the sixth to get the win.
Ronnie Bailey Jr. had the only two RBIs of the contest for the Cougars and was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Michael Villalon and Kaiden Beaty both had two hits apiece in the win. Ryan Howell had CBC’s lone multi-base hit of the game with a double.
AC Jones High alumnus Justin Gomez earned his first win of the year for the Cougars in relief. The former Trojan gave up only one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of work.
He had two strikeouts.
Alec Cruz then came on in the seventh and threw a scoreless inning to earn the save.
LSU Eunice 13, CBC 1
Later on March 7, Coastal Bend was held to just four hits in a loss to LSU Eunice, the top-ranked team in the latest NJCAA Division II national poll.
The visitors scored eight times over the first three innings to put the game out of reach early.
Bailey Jr., Ryan Stark and Logan Drake each had doubles for CBC. JB Trees had CBC’s other hit.
Drake had the only RBI and Stark scored the only run.
Villalon was hit with the loss. He gave up six runs on three hits in two innings.
LSU Eunice 18, CBC 4
The Bengals finished off the sweep of CBC on March 8 by rallying from a 3-1 first-inning deficit.
They scored 12 times over the second, third and fourth innings to go in front for good after falling behind 3-1 in the first.
Villalon hit three doubles and drove in a run to lead the Cougar offense.
Kane Mendietta drove in two runs, while Ryan Howell had one RBI to go with two hits.
Nolan Cox took the loss. He gave up seven runs on seven hits in three innings.