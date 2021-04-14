Advantages in both halves helped the Coastal Bend College men’s basketball team snap a five-game losing skid March 27.
The Cougars completed a season sweep of Jacksonville, besting the Jaguars 89-78 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center on the college’s Beeville campus.
Coastal Bend outscored the Jags 39-35 in the first half and 50-43 in the second half.
The win got CBC to 5-13 overall and in Region XIV play on the year.
Lonzo Rand and Caleb Elsey led the way for the Cougars. Elsey notched a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Rand matched that scoring effort with 17 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.
Antonio Halliburton added 14 points and four assists for the Cougars.
Robert Gil, Elijah Lee and D’Andre Barrett each scored eight points off the bench for CBC.
Barrett added six rebounds and four assists to the cause as well.
Paris 69, CBC 67
Paris won each half by a single point to claim a victory over the Cougars in Paris March 24.
Elsey had a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead CBC.
Kentraevious Johnson poured in 16 points, while Rand tallied 10 points to go with five assists.
Gill had eight points and four boards off the bench.
Halliburton and Ka’von Moore both had seven points. Moore also added six rebounds.
