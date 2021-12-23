Coastal Bend College’s men’s basketball team rallied out of a one-point halftime deficit to beat Trinity Valley at home Dec. 8.
The Cougars turned a 36-35 halftime deficit into an 80-68 win over the Cardinals at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Jaylen Williams hit four 3-pointers and was 9 of 11 from the field on his way to scoring a game-best 22 points in the win.
He also had three boards and two assists.
Robert Chapman came off the bench to score 10 points and grab four rebounds.
Faybeyon Shelton had nine points and four rebounds, while Lonzo Rand added nine points, three boards and three assists.
Ugochuckwu Ejiofor scored eight points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.
Clay Baldwin added seven points and dished out seven assists for the Cougars.
Coastal Bend improved to 3-8 overall and 1-3 in Region XIV play with the victory.
Navarro 95, CBC 54
Navarro blew past the Cougars in Corsicana Dec. 4.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
Kilgore 92, CBC 53
Kilgore limited CBC to 22 first-half points on its way to a lopsided win Dec. 1.
Robert Gil led CBC with 11 points, six assists and three rebounds.
Shelton added 10 points, while Chapman had eight points. Williams, Ejiofor and Antonio Halliburton each scored six points.
The Cougars managed just eight rebounds in the loss. Kilgore outrebounded CBC 41-8.
