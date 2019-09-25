BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s soccer team picked up its third one-goal victory of the season Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars improved to 3-2 on the year with a 4-3 win over Jacksonville at Cougar Field on the CBC campus.
Coastal Bend never trailed in picking up the win in a match that featured a flurry of goals late.
In the first half, Mogammad Benjamin scored his side’s lone goal off a feed from Lucas Paixao in the 22nd minute to put the Cougars in front 1-0.
That 1-0 lead lasted through halftime before the Cougars extended it with back-to-back goals in a three-minute stretch early in the second half.
Benjamin made it 2-0 in the 50th when he put home a shot off an assist from Charlie Osborne.
Paixao got in on the goal scoring not long after that, converting in the 53rd minute off a feed from Ryan Lewis that gave CBC a 3-0 lead.
Jacksonville broke through for its goal in the 55th minute with Cristhian Bosquez scoring on Cougar goalie Zachariah Simpson.
Benjamin pushed the Cougar lead back to three goals in the 65th, putting home a penalty kick to make it 4-1.
The Jaguars made things interesting, though, scoring twice in a two-minute span in the 68th and 70th minutes to make it a one-goal game.
Coastal Bend held on, though, shutting down the Jags over the last 20 minutes to clinch the win.
Simpson finished with six saves on nine shots to get the win in goal for the Cougars.
The match featured seven yellow cards and a red. Six different Cougars were hit with yellows during the win. Jacksonville’s Miguel Sarubbi got the red card in the 64th minute, forcing Jacksonville to play a man down for the remainder of the match.
Tyler 3, CBC 0
The visiting Tyler Apaches blanked Coastal Bend Friday afternoon.
Jake Morris and Dylan Bufton scored for the Apaches in the first half to make it 2-0.
In the 70th, Tamar Clayon-Naute closed out the scoring with a goal to make it 3-0 Tyler.
Lewis Tyler took the loss in net for the Cougars. He had seven saves on the 10 shots he faced.
Coastal Bend managed just three shots on goal, two from Donal Rahill and one from Benjamin.
Tyler goalie Neil Strauber stopped all three of those shots to keep his sheet clean in getting the win.