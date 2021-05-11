The Coastal Bend men’s soccer team earned a draw on April 23 and then lost on the road four days later.
The Cougars played to a scoreless draw with Western Texas in Beeville, then lost 4-1 to Northeast Texas in Waco.
Against Western Texas, Donal Rahill, Thomas Williams, Gabriel Campora and Caio Oliveira each put shots on goal for the Cougars, but they were all stopped by Westerner goalie George Romero.
Alex Coreas made six saves to keep a clean sheet for the Cougars in net.
Against Northeast Texas, the Cougars fell behind by four goals in the first half and never recovered.
Coastal Bend avoided the shutout by scoring in the 60th minute with Ross Murphy converting off an assist from Oliveira.
Harry Scott took the loss in net. He made three saves on the seven shots on goal he faced.
The Cougars slipped to 4-3-2 overall and 4-2 in Region XIV play with the loss.
