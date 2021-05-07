Coastal Bend College’s baseball team ran its win streak to three straight April 21 with a road victory in Austin over the St. Edward’s junior varsity team.
After both teams scored twice in the first inning, the Cougars scored the last three of the game to win 5-2 over the Hilltoppers.
The Cougars (16-24, 7-17 Region XIV) got two in the second and then added another run in the ninth.
Kane Mendietta went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs, while JB Trees went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Ruben Sepulveda was 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Bret Copeland hit a double and scored twice for the Cougars.
Jacob Bryant slung a four-hit complete game to pick up the win on the bump.
He gave up two runs, walked three and struck out five on the day.
Cougars sweep home doubleheader from Wharton County
Just two days after losing both ends of a doubleheader to Wharton County in Wharton, the Cougars took both ends of a double dip with the Pioneers at Joe Hunter Field April 17.
Coastal Bend won 8-7 in 10 innings in the first game, then claimed a 4-1 victory in the second game.
In Game 1, the Cougars racked up 17 hits, including seven doubles, to knock off the Pioneers in extra innings.
CBC led 3-1 after the first but fell behind 6-3 when Wharton scored five times in the top of the third. CBC responded with runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to tie the game.
Both teams scored runs in the eighth before the Cougars came up with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.
Ryan Davenport, Zach Seigrist and Mendietta all had four hits in the win. Davenport was 4 for 6 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs, while Seigrist was 4 for 5 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs. Mendietta went 4 for 6 with two RBIs.
Eric Martinez drove in three runs and scored twice while going 3 for 5.
Copeland also drove in a run and scored a run for the Cougars.
Jaden Meredith got the win in relief. He gave up two runs on three hits and struck out four in 7 2/3 innings.
In the second game, CBC scored four times over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to beat the Pioneers.
Seigrist went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Martinez and Isaiah Aguilar each had one hit and scored a run.
Sepulveda picked up the victory on the bump. He allowed one unearned run on five hits and struck out eight in seven innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•