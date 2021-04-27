Coastal Bend College’s men’s soccer team vaulted up the national rankings last week thanks to its historic start to the season.
The Cougars ranked No. 11 in the second installment of the NJCAA Division I men’s soccer pool, which was released on April 12.
The spot in the rankings comes as a result of the team’s upset victory over the Tyler Apaches, who were ranked No. 3 when the Cougars beat them 3-0 in Beeville on April 9.
Coastal Bend’s win over Tyler represented the team’s third straight to start the season, the longest unbeaten streak to start a season in program history.
Goalie Harry Scott fueled that victory over the Apaches by pitching a shutout.
That shutout performance helped the Barnsley, England, native win the NJCAA Division I Goalie of the Week Award.
Scott kept a clean sheet in the win over the Apaches, stopping all nine shots he faced.
He became the first Cougar to win the award since Matthew Shorrocks won it in September 2017.
Owen Thomas scored twice and Thomas Williams scored once in the Cougars’ win over the Apaches.
Thomas got the Cougars on the board in the 32nd minute, tucking a ball inside the left post for a 1-0 advantage for the hosts.
In the 73rd minute, Thomas put away another goal off an assist from Williams to make it 2-0.
In the 80th, Williams converted on an assist from Thomas to push it to 3-0.
Before the win, the team honored the memory of former Cougar centerback Joe Aspinall, who died suddenly last year after a brief battle with cancer.
Jacksonville 1, CBC 0
The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season on April 14 in Jacksonville.
The host Jaguars scored in the 78th minute to knock off the Cougars.
Scott played all 90 in net for CBC, stopping six of the seven shots he faced from the Jags.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 3-1-1 on the year.
