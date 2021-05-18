The 2021 season has already been full of firsts for the Coastal Bend College men’s soccer team, and it added another to the list on Star Wars Day (May 4).
The force was with the Cougars as they downed Tyler 4-3 to complete a season sweep of the Apaches for the first time in program history.
The win, which was CBC’s first road triumph over the Apaches, pushed the Cougars to 6-3-2 overall and 6-3 in Region XIV play.
Coastal Bend played most of the match with a man advantage after Tyler’s Khaled Qasom was red-carded in the 12th minute.
Thomas Williams gave CBC the lead for good in the 23rd minute with the assist going to Gabriel Campora.
That was the lone goal of the first half from either team.
Early in the second half, Campora stretched CBC’s lead to 2-0, scoring off an assist from Caio Oliveira.
Campora stretched the lead again in the 72nd minute, converting off a feed from Williams to make it 3-0.
Tyler scored in the 77th and 81st minutes to get back within a goal, but Campora fed Owen Thomas for another Cougar goal in the 87th to give CBC the 4-2 lead.
Tyler scored in the 89th to narrow the gap again, but CBC held from there.
Harry Scott earned the win in goal, his second over Tyler this year. He saved seven of the 10 shots he faced from the Apaches.
LSU-Eunice currently sits atop the Region XIV standings at 7-1-1.
However, the Bengals are ineligible to host matches in the upcoming the NJCAA Gulf South District tournament because their acceptance into the region was never formally ratified by vote of the region’s athletic directors, according to Coastal Bend College Athletic Director Paul Cantrell.
While the Bengals would remain the top seed in the district tournament, they would forfeit their home-field advantage through the tournament to the No. 2 seed.
The Cougars are currently second in the standings with their 6-3 mark. Tyler would be the No. 3 with a 5-3-1 mark.
Coastal Bend was slated to face Jacksonville on May 7 and LSU-Eunice on May 11 before finishing the regular season May 14.
The district tournament start of play is slated to begin next week according to the NJCAA website.
CBC 3, Paris 1
The Cougars dominated possession and allowed just one shot on goal in a win over Paris in Waco April 30.
Nahuel Suarez gave CBC the lead in the 33rd minute, scoring off an assist from Oliveira.
In the 48th, Harry Garbutt scored to make it 2-0, and, in the 61st, Thomas converted to make it 3-0. Williams had the assist on both of the goals.
Paris got its lone goal in the 75th.
Alex Coreas went the distance in net to get the win for the Cougars.
