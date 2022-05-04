The Coastal Bend College softball team earned its sixth straight doubleheader split on April 14.
The Cougars, as in each of its previous five Region XIV doubleheaders, won the first game before losing the second, this time on the road against Lamar State Port Arthur.
Behind standout pitcher Tessa Ramirez, the Cougars claimed a 6-3 win over the Seahawks in the first game of the double dip.
The Cougars used a pair of two-run innings to move in front after falling behind 2-1 on their way to the win.
Ramirez was stellar in the circle again, earning the win after allowing just three runs on six hits and striking out 13 over seven innings of work.
Ramirez has been the winning pitcher in nine of CBC’s 10 Region XIV wins this year.
Harley Escamilla hit a pair of doubles and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Cougar offense.
Katelynn Torres and Yadira Lopez both had two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Kayla Martinez drove in a run and scored one while going 1 for 4 with a double.
Alana Benitez scored two of CBC’s six runs on the afternoon.
The Seahawks got the best of CBC in the second game, 8-7.
Lamar went up 5-0 in the second inning and led 7-4 through six before CBC rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh.
Lamar got the winning run in the bottom half to win in walk-off fashion, though.
No individual statistics were available at press time for the Cougars.
Coastal Bend is now 17-22 overall and 10-7 in region play.
