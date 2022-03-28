The Coastal Bend College softball team split a Region XIV doubleheader with Blinn on March 12.
The Cougars beat Blinn 12-9 in the first game, but fell 13-5 in five innings in the nightcap.
Blinn led 5-2 after two in the second inning, but Coastal Bend posted eight runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good.
The Cougars pounded out 19 hits in the victory, including a home run by Makayla Wesley, who was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. She also had two doubles and a single.
Alana Benitez hit a pair of doubles as part of her 4-for-5 performance at the plate. She drove in four runs and scored once.
Katelynn Torres also had two doubles and was 4 for 5. She drove in a run and scored twice.
Juliana Dominguez drove in two runs and scored once. Harley Escamilla and Ashley Paterson both recorded two hits. Escamilla scored three runs and Patterson scored once.
Kayla Monjares also had an RBI despite not recording a hit.
Tessa Ramirez picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed nine runs on 18 hits and struck out four in seven innings.
In the second game, Blinn scored 10 times over the first two innings on the way to a five-inning victory.
Yadira Lopez was 1 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs. Dominguez had two hits, one RBI and two runs, while Monjares had two hits.
Wesley drove in a run and was 1 for 3 in the game.
Benitez and Grace Martinez both had one hit and one run scored.
Haley Smith was hit with the loss. She gave up 11 runs on 10 hits in three innings.
The Cougars are now 8-16 overall and 1-1 in region play on the year.
