Coastal Bend College’s baseball team scored the first two runs of the game against Galveston on April 5 and never trailed en route to a win over Whitecaps.
The Cougars led 7-3 after six innings and then exploded for seven runs over the final two innings to win 14-7 in Galveston.
Coastal Bend upped its mark to 14-22 overall and 5-17 in Region XIV play with the win.
Keagan Solomon led the Cougar offense, going 3 for 5 with six RBIs and three runs scored.
Damian Rodriguez was 5 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs, while Ryan Davenport went 3 for 3 with an RBI and scored four times.
Brandon Gonzales also drove in a pair of runs for the Cougars in the win.
Jaden Meredith picked up the victory. He allowed four runs on eight hits, struck out two and walked two 6 1/3 innings of work.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid.
San Jacinto swept three from the Cougars, the first on March 31 and then two on April 2.
San Jac won the first game of the set 16-3 in six innings in Beeville March 31, then won both ends of a doubleheader in Houston, 3-1 and 4-2, respectively.
In Game 1, the Gators pulled away over the final two innings, scoring three in the fifth and then nine in the sixth.
Coastal Bend was limited to just five hits with Eric Martinez recording two of them. He hit a two-run home run in the third inning and also had an RBI triple for the Cougars.
Rodriguez, Gonzales and Victor Armendariz each hit singles.
Preston Allen took the loss. He gave up seven runs on 10 hits, struck out three and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.
In Game 2, San Jac took the lead in the second and then scored twice in the third to get all it would need to win.
Ben Hovda scored CBC’s lone run in the sixth on a throwing error.
Chris Stuart threw a no-hitter for the Gators.
Cobe Reeves took the loss. He gave up three runs on four hits, struck out four and walked seven in 3 1/3 innings.
In Game 3, San Jac scored twice in the second to go in front for good before adding two more in the fourth.
CBC scored both of its runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Rodriguez and then a bases-loaded walk issued to Nomar Garcia.
Rodriguez had two of CBC’s three hits in the loss. Davenport had the other.
The loss went to Logan Henderson. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked six and struck out three in six innings.
