The Coastal Bend College baseball team earned its first sweep in Region XIV play on March 17 in Brenham.
The Cougars won both ends of a double dip with the Blinn Buccaneers, taking the first game 1-0 before winning 7-4 in the nightcap.
In Game 1, Coastal Bend got all it needed in the first inning and rode solid outings from Cobe Reeves and Alec Cruz to the victory.
Reeves allowed just one hit over 5 1/3 innings of scoreless work to pick up the win and move to 2-0 on the season. He struck out five and walked three.
Cruz threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball to earn the save, his fourth of the year.
Michael Villalon drove in CBC’s lone run, playing Jacob Wilson in the first.
Ruben Sepulveda went 2 for 3 at the dish, while three other Cougars had one hit apiece, including Wilson.
The Cougars completed the sweep behind a four-run first.
CBC led 5-0 at one point and held a 6-2 advantage after four innings.
Blinn made it 6-4 in the sixth, but CBC came back with a run in the seventh before shutting down Blinn for the final three innings.
Ian Sexton picked up the victory, evening his record at 1-1. He surrendered four runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Beeville native Justin Gomez recorded the save for CBC, his first of the year. He worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed three hits while striking out seven.
Villalon powered the CBC offense, going 2 for 4 with a home run and a double. He drove in five runs and scored once.
Sepulveda hit three singles, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Cougars.
JB Trees went 2 for 5 and scored twice.
CBC climbed to 8-11 overall and 3-5 in region play with the victories.
Wharton sweeps CBC in Beeville
The Wharton County Pioneers took both ends of a doubleheader at Joe Hunter Field March 13.
Wharton won the first game 13-2 in six innings, then claimed an 8-3 win in the second game.
In Game 1, Wharton jumped in front in the second and was never threatened.
Trees drove in both of CBC’s runs with his lone hit, a two-run dinger i nthe third.
Maurice Thompson and Eric Martinez both had singles for CBC’s other two hits.
JJ Sanchez took the loss. He gave up five runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.
In the second game, CBC tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth, but Wharton scored three over the next two innings and then three in the ninth to seal the win.
Mason Brown hit a solo home run for CBC.
JB Trees also drove in a run and scored once. Ryan Davenport added a triple and scored once.
The loss went to Jaden Meredith. He allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out eight over seven innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•