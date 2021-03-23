Coastal Bend College’s women’s volleyball team snapped a four-match losing skid with a five-set home win over Ranger March 5.
The Cougars, after falling in the third and fourth sets, won the tiebreaking fifth set to beat Ranger at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center for their third win of the year.
CBC won the opening set of the match 25-23, then went up 2-0 in the match with a 25-22 win in the second set.
Ranger came storming back, though, winning 25-20 in the third set to extend the match, then 25-23 in the fourth set to force a fifth set.
Coastal Bend won that final set 15-8 to clinch the win.
Odalys Gonzalez had a match-best 17 kills and hit .312 for the match with just two errors in 48 attacks. She also had 18 digs.
Renata Dominguez had 11 kills for the Cougars, while Jodi Linscomb had eight kills and Watta Kanneh had seven kills.
Kanneh added 15 digs, three blocks and two aces.
Leandra Miranda had 35 assists and 15 digs, while Meadow Rodriguez had a team-high 37 digs to go with three aces.
Cierra Ovalle had three aces and five digs.
Panola 3, CBC 0
Panola beat the Cougars in three sets March 4 in Beeville.
The Fillies won the first set 27-25, the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-23.
Dominguez had eight kills to lead CBC. Kanneh added seven kills, while Gonzalez put down five kills.
Rodriguez led in digs with 16, and Gonzalez recorded 10.
Miranda and Gabbie Martinez both reached double figures in assists with 13 and 10, respectively.
Kanneh added a team-best three aces.
Blinn 3, CBC 0
Blinn, the No. 12-ranked team in the nation, rolled past CBC in Beeville March 5.
The Bucs won 25-11 in the first set, 26-24 in the second set and 25-6 in the third set.
Gonzalez led CBC’s offense with seven kills. She also had nine digs and three blocks.
Kanneh and Dominguez had five kills apiece.
Rodriguez led in digs with 11, and Martinez led in assists with 14.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•