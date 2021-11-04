The Coastal Bend College volleyball team dropped three region matches in a span of six days recently.
The Cougars lost at Victoria in five sets Oct. 14, then fell at home in four sets to Navarro and Wharton County on Oct. 15 and 20, respectively.
Coastal Bend won the first two sets against Victoria by counts of 25-16 and 25-19, but then dropped three straight sets. Victoria won the third and fourth sets by 25-19 counts, and claimed the fifth set 15-7.
Odalys Gonzalez had a double-double to lead the Cougars, recording 17 kills and 15 digs.
Renata Dominguez had 15 kills and five block assists for CBC, while Gabriel Theut had nine kills, 14 digs and three aces.
Leah Gonzales also had a double-double with 37 assists and 14 digs to go with two aces and four kills.
Cierra Ovalle had 24 digs to lead the Cougar defense. Ysabella Hinojos also reached double figures in digs with 18 to go with two aces and three kills.
Against Navarro, the Cougars won the third set 25-20, but fell 25-15 in the first, 25-19 in the second and 25-18 in the fourth sets.
Gonzalez registered 12 kills and 13 digs, while Theut had 10 kills, 16 digs, five assists, two aces and two block assists.
Dominguez and Ahna Merrell both had four kills.
Gonzales posted 19 assists to lead the team, and also tied Ovalle and Theut for the team lead in aces with two.
Ovalled had 11 digs in the loss.
Coastal Bend won the second set 25-18 against Wharton County, but lost the other three sets by at least six points: 25-17 in the first, 25-16 in the third and 25-19 in the fourth.
Coastal Bend got double-digit kill contributions from Gonzalez, Dominguez and Theut, who had 14, 13 and 12 kills, respectively.
Gonzalez had 11 digs and 21 assists to finish with a triple-double in the loss.
Theut had a double-double with 17 assists to go with her 12 kills. She also had eight digs and three block assists.
Dominguez added five block assists on the night.
Ovalle led in both digs (14) and aces (four).
The Cougars slipped to 10-17 overall and 0-12 in Region XIV play with the losses.
