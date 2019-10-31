TYLER – The Coastal Bend volleyball team dropped its third straight match Saturday afternoon, a four-set loss at Tyler.
The Apache Ladies won the opening set of the match 25-17, claimed a 25-23 win in the second set and closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the third set.
Ava Johnson had a team-high nine kills to lead CBC in the loss. She also added nine digs and an ace.
Cameron Del Angel recorded seven kills, while Samantha Santos had five kills, 11 assists and two digs.
Jodi Linscomb added four kills and two solo blocks. Emma Batte had three kills, two solo blocks and two digs.
Meadow Rodriguez tied Santos for the team lead in assists with 11.
Alyssa Hutcheson led the defense with 22 digs.
The loss dropped Coastal Bend to 12-14 overall and 2-5 in Region XIV play on the year.
Panola 3, CBC 0
The Cougars fell in three sets to Panola last Friday.
The Ponies won both the first and second sets by 25-18 counts, then picked up the victory with a 25-15 triumph in the third set.
Del Angel led the Cougar offense with seven kills to go with three digs and a solo block.
Johnson, Linscomb and Amber Willis each recorded four kills, while Santos had three and Batte had two.
Johnson added five digs to the cause. Santos added six assists.
Rodriguez led the team in assists with 11. She also added seven digs.
Hutcheson had a team-high 14 digs.