IRVING – Coastal Bend volleyball coach Macy Olness started her head coaching career with a victory last week on the road.
Olness’ Lady Cougars bested North Lake in four sets to give their coach her first career win last Thursday.
Coastal Bend won the first, second and fourth sets to claim the victory, taking the first 25-22, the second 25-16 and the fourth 25-23.
North Lake won the third set 25-15.
Sophomore standout Samantha Santos recorded a triple-double for the Cougars in the win, posting team-best totals of 12 kills and 25 assists to go with 13 digs.
She also had a solo block and an ace.
Cameron Del Angel and Devin Branch both recorded eight kills for the Cougars, while Ava Johnson and Amber Willis had seven kills apiece.
Willis hit .500 for the match with her seven kills to no errors on 14 attempts. She also led the team in blocks with three solos.
Jodi Linscomb had five kills and Meadow Rodriguez added four kills.
Leandra Miranda added 22 assists.
Alyssa Hutcheson recorded 31 digs to lead the defense. Johnson had 13 digs, Cierra Hernandez had 12 and Miranda had 10.
Johnson and Miranda each had two aces.
Vernon College Classic
Over the following two days, Coastal Bend went 3-1 at the Vernon College Classic.
On Friday, the Cougars swept both Dodge City and Richland.
They got the win over Dodge City with set victories of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-21.
Santos again led the offense with eight kills. Rodriguez had six, while Johnson and Del Angel recorded five apiece. Willis added four kills.
Santos and Miranda both had 15 assists.
Willis posted a team-best four aces. Santos added three.
Hutcheson led the defense with 22 kills. Hernandez had 10.
The Cougars downed Richland with set wins of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-21.
Santos had 11 kills, 18 assists and eight digs in the win.
Johnson recorded six kills and nine digs. Chaisy Gonzales had six kills as well.
Hernandez led in digs with 13.
Miranda led the team in assists with 18.
On Saturday, the Cougars split two matches, falling to Pratt before beating Vernon in four sets.
Pratt bested the Cougars in three sets, 26-24, 25-20 and 27-25.
Ava Johnson led CBC in kills with 12, while Santos had nine. Five other Cougars had at least two kills in the loss.
Miranda had 20 assists, while Santos had 11.
Santos led in digs with 13. Rodriguez added 10 digs.
The Cougars closed out the tournament with a four-set win over Vernon, beating the hosts 25-22 in the second, 25-23 in the third and 25-17 in the fourth after dropping the first set.
Vernon won the first set of the match 27-25.
Johnson recorded a double-double with 18 kills and 14 digs in the win.
Santos also had a double-double with 13 kills and 22 assists. She hit .520 for the match thanks to an error-free performance on 25 attacks.
She also had eight digs and four aces.
Hernandez led the defense with 29 digs. Hutcheson added 10 digs.
Linscomb had five kills and three digs.
The Cougars improved to 4-1 on the year with the victory.