The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team earned back-to-back victories for the first time since November 2017 last week.
The Lady Cougars routed Texas Christian College on March 8 and again on March 9 for the second and third victories of the 2021 campaign.
On March 8, all five starters as well as two reserves scored in double figures as Coastal Bend ran away with a 113-61 victory.
The 113 points is the highest in a single game since scoring a school-record 124 in a win over San Antonio College on Jan. 31, 2019.
Savanna Smith had a team-high 20 points to lead the way.
She made it a double-double with 10 rebounds to go along with five assists and four steals.
Miranda Lamb scored 18 points, grabbed eight boards, had five steals and dished out three assists.
Asia Wheeler scored 14 points to go with nine rebounds, while Hailey Riojas and Brianna Martinez both had 11 points.
Riojas added five boards, and Martinez grabbed four caroms.
Ari Gallardo came off the bench to score 14 points, which included a 4-for-6 performance from long range.
As a team, CBC made 18 of 40 from beyond the arc with Lamb hitting a team-high five 3-pointers.
Hailey Graves was also in double figures for the Cougars with 10 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Aaliyah Jordan added eight points; Jaiden Eaton had five points, and Cierra Zapata scored two points.
The Cougars followed that up with a 90-44 victory over the Wolfpack the next day.
In that win, CBC outscored TCC 39-3 in the final period to seal the lopsided victory.
Lamb posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Coastal Bend.
Zapata also scored 17 points to go with five rebounds.
Jordan and Eaton both came off the bench to added 12 points, while Smith had 10 points to go with six rebounds.
Wheeler added eight points, four boards, five assists and three steals.
The win moved the Cougars to 3-9 overall.
Trinity Valley 123, CBC 54
Nationally-ranked Trinity Valley ran past the Cougars on March 6.
The eighth-ranked Cardinals scored at least 27 points in every quarter, including 35 in the first and 32 in the fourth to get the win.
Smith had a team-best 12 points for CBC in the loss. She was the lone Cougar in double figures.
Graves scored nine points, while Gallardo and Lamb both had eight points.
Lamb and Riojas tied for the team lead in rebounds with six apiece.
All seven players who played for Trinity Valley scored in doubles figures, including three with 22 or more.
CBC fell to 1-5 in Region XIV play with the loss.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•