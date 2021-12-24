The Tyler Apache Ladies ran off 37 points in the fourth quarter to beat Coastal Bend Dec. 8 in the Region XIV debut for both teams.
Tyler pulled away from the Cougars in the final quarter on the way to a 96-72 victory at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Tyler led 24-15 after one and 43-26 at halftime, but CBC outscored the visitors 29-16 in the third quarter to get back within four points.
The Apache Ladies then won the fourth 37-17.
Kavin Johnson scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead CBC in both categories.
Sincere Roberts came off the bench to add 12 points, while Savanna Smith and Ari Gallardo both had 10 points.
Asia Wheeler added nine points, five rebounds and five assists.
Coastal Bend fell to 2-9 overall and 0-1 in region play with the loss.
