JACKSONVILLE – The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team managed just one point in the first quarter in a loss in their Region XIV opener Saturday.
The host Jacksonville Lady Jaguars outscored CBC 15-1 in the first quarter on their way to winning 65-43 over the Cougars.
Jacksonville also won the second quarter 15-12 and the fourth quarter 18-13. Both teams scored 17 points in the third quarter.
Essence Richards was the lone Lady Cougar in double figures with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting at the charity stripe.
Richards also grabbed a team-best five rebounds for CBC, which was outrebounded by the hosts 37-19 on the afternoon.
Marley Martinez hit Coastal Bend’s only 3-pointer of the game on her way to scoring nine points.
The Cougars were 1 of 17 from long range in the loss.
Tianie Johnson also scored nine points to go with three rebounds.
Olivia Chisolm added five points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
The Lady Cougars fell to 1-10 overall and 0-1 in Region XIV play with the loss.