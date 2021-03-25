Coastal Bend College’s women’s basketball team dropped three games during a five-day stretch March 13-17.
The Cougars fell to Paris 83-54 on March 13, then lost 126-68 to Tyler on March 14. On March 17, CBC fell 86-79 at home to Kilgore.
Against Paris, CBC scored just 34 points over the final three periods to fall to Dragons.
Miranda Lamb led Coastal Bend with 17 points, a performance that included four 3-pointers.
Savanna Smith poured in 13 points and grabbed a team-best six rebounds.
Asia Wheeler added six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Against Tyler, Coastal Bend allowed 30 or more in each of the first three quarters in a losing effort.
Smith had 14 points to pace the Cougars in the loss.
Lamb added 12 points, while Brianna Martinez and Hailey Graves each scored nine points.
Coastal Bend was outrebounded 59-20 in the loss.
Against Kilgore, the Cougars led 43-39 at halftime, but were outscored 28-22 in the third and 19-14 in the fourth.
Smith went 9 of 17 from the field on her way to scoring a team-high 22 points. She also had six assists.
Leslie Martinez scored 15 points, while Ari Gallardo came off the bench to score 13 points.
Lamb was the fourth Cougar in double figures with 10 on the night.
The losses dropped CBC to 3-12 overall and 1-8 in Region XIV.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•