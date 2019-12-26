EUNICE, La. – Coastal Bend’s losing skid in women’s basketball reached 10 straight Saturday afternoon with a seventh straight loss away from home.
The Lady Cougars lost to LSU Eunice 83-58 to fall to 1-12 on the year.
Coastal Bend led 23-18 after one quarter and 35-31 at halftime, but the Lady Bengals outscored the visitors 35-8 in the third quarter to go in front for good.
Marley Martinez was the lone Cougar in double figures with 11 points.
Cassie Hogan, Essence Richards and Jada Sheridan all scored nine points in the loss.
Richards led the team in rebounding with seven caroms.
Olivia Chisolm scored five points, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds in the losing effort.
The Lady Cougars dropped their second region game of the year last Wednesday with a 71-56 loss at Angelina.
The Lady Roadrunners built a 10-point lead in the opening quarter and led 38-23 by halftime. They won the third quarter 17-8 to stretch the lead to 55-31.
Aubrey Guerra led Coastal Bend in scoring, hitting 4 of 7 from long range and going a perfect 4 for 4 at the line for 16 points.
She also had six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Tianie Johnson came off the bench to add 10 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.
Richards poured in eight points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.