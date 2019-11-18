BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season last Friday with a victory over Howard.
The Cougars downed the visiting Hawks 71-67 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center to improve to 1-2 on the year.
Coastal Bend led 20-16 after one, but the Hawks took a one-point advantage into halftime after outscoring the hosts 18-13 in the second quarter.
The visitors then pushed their lead to 56-51 after three quarters.
Coastal Bend rallied in the final period, though, outscoring Howard 20-11 in the period to pick up the win.
Cassie Hogan led Coastal Bend in scoring, hitting 7 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 10 from long range, on her way to 20 points. She also had four rebounds and two steals.
Jada Mitchell hit three triples and was 6 of 9 from the field en route to scoring 17 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Olivia Chisolm scored nine points and dished out a team-best five assists for CBC.
Jada Sheridan came off the bench to score seven points and grab six rebounds.
Justiss Brooks had a team-best seven boards to go with three points.