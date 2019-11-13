LEVELLAND – The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team opened the season with a pair of losses at South Plains’ Lady Texas Classic over the weekend.
The Lady Cougars opened the year Friday with a 121-56 loss to South Plains – which is ranked second in the NJCAA preseason national poll – before falling 83-53 to Northwest Kansas Tech on Saturday.
South Plains shot 57 percent from the field and outrebounded Coastal Bend 58-26 on its way to beating the Cougars Friday.
The Lady Texans built a 32-17 lead in the opening quarter and held a 54-33 edge by halftime.
They outscored CBC 31-15 in the third and 36-8 in the fourth quarter.
Jada Sheridan was the lone Cougar in double figures with 13 points off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting, which included a pair of triples.
Marly Martinez scored nine points, while Jada Mitchell scored seven points to go with a team-best nine rebounds and three assists.
Olivia Chisolm and Tianie Johnson both scored six points in the loss.
South Plains had five players in double figures on the afternoon, including four of the five starters.
Northwest Kansas Tech dropped the Cougars to 0-2 the next day.
No individual statistics from that game were available at press time.