CORPUS CHRISTI – Everything about the first play of the fourth quarter in Friday’s showdown between Beeville and Tuloso-Midway seemed to favor the host Warriors.
Yet, by the time the play ended, it was Beeville celebrating a two-touchdown lead and a monumental swing of momentum that helped the Trojans get off to a 3-0 start for the fourth straight season.
It was junior tight end Leroy Gonzales who was leading the celebration after turning what could have been a disaster of a play into a touchdown during the Trojans’ 28-14 win.
Gonzales ripped the ball away from T-M defender Cody Stace in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown that put Beeville in front 21-7 just seven seconds into the final period.
“I had to go up and take it from the defender to put those points on the scoreboard,” Gonzales said about the play.
“I saw that (Stace) had it and, in my mind, I was like, ‘Man, we need these points on the scoreboard.’
“I guess he just needs to hit the weight room,” Gonzales jokingly added.
The play looked doomed from the start thanks to a missed blocked that allowed a T-M defender a free path to quarterback Seth Gomez.
Gomez got the throw off, albeit off his back foot, which sent the ball fluttering high.
Stace snagged it out of the air a few paces into the end zone, but as he came down, Gonzales quickly went for the strip and took it away from him as he rolled over the top.
When they both hit the ground, it was Gonzales who had the ball as the back judge signaled touchdown.
“Actually, the pass to Leroy was a bad read, but we talked right before that play to finish every single play and that’s what Leroy did,” said Trojan offensive coordinator Eric Soza about the play.
The elder Soza on the staff called the play a “game changer.”
“I’m proud of (Gonzales),” Beeville head coach Chris Soza said. “He stepped in there when he needed to be in there and made a great play.
“That was a game changer.”
Beeville’s lead doubled on the TD grab and the Trojan defense then forced a three-and-out and a punt from the Warriors.
On the sixth play after that punt, Gomez threw his second TD of the night to seal the result.
This time, he hit Nate Trevino in stride after he was turned loose to the inside by the cornerback.
Trevino then outran the defender to the end zone for a 30-yard score with 7:37 left in the game.
“It was great,” Trevino said about catching the TD. “All the glory to God. My number was up, so I just had to get out there and show out.
“I just want to thank the O-line for making it possible for Seth to get that ball thrown.”
Gomez, his OC said, made the perfect read on that play.
“It was just one of those things where (T-M) manned up and Seth found the right guy,” E. Soza said. “There was great protection up front.”
That touchdown made it 28-7 and capped a run where Beeville scored three times in a 10-play stretch over the third and fourth quarters.
Gomez had the first of those three scores, breaking a 7-7 tie with a 2-yard TD run to cap a 14-play drive with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter.
From the start of the third through Trevino’s TD, Tuloso-Midway ran 10 plays and amassed a total of 15 yards.
The Warriors (2-1) finally got on the board in the second half with a 22-yard pass with about 4 1/2 minutes left. Their onside kick attempt sailed out of bounds, effectively ending any thoughts of a late-game comeback.
“It’s resiliency,” said E. Soza about what makes Beeville so good in the second half of games.
“These guys, they never get flustered. Talking on the sidelines, they’ll get mad at themselves, but then we talk about that amnesia, forget about that play because the next play is the most important play.”
C. Soza credited the kids and his coaching staff for the team’s successes in the second half.
“The kids believe. And I’ve got some coaches who make some good adjustments,” he said.
“The kids came out determined the second half. We knew it was going to be tough and, sometimes, that’s good, we need that type of adversity to see how the kids react.
“I was proud of the way they reacted in the second half.”
The first half of the contest was a stalemate between the two teams who entered unbeaten.
After a scoreless first quarter, Devn Palacios put the Trojans in front with a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:10 left in the second quarter.
T-M responded four minutes later with a 40-yard TD run that tied the game at 7-7.
Gomez finished the night 7 of 15 for 143 yards. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards.
Trevino finished as the leading receiver with 97 yards on three catches.
Palacios finished with 68 yards on 11 carries.
Jalen Spicer, who missed most of the game after injuring his ankle, rushed for 35 yards on four carries. Corey Francis tallied 31 yards on five attempts.
Bryce Foster and Andrew Wessels led the Trojan defense with 10 tackles apiece. Foster had 1 1/2 tackles for loss and Wessels had one.
Caleb Bozant also had 1 1/2 tackles for loss as part of his nine-tackle performance.
“This is a good team,” Gonzales said afterward. “I feel like we can go far with this team. It feels good to be 3-0.”