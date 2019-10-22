SKIDMORE – An on-the-fly change Tuesday night helped the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cat volleyball team pick up a critical victory at home.
The Lady Cats switched up their offense before the match started because of an injury and then proceeded to sweep the Mathis Lady Pirates in dominating fashion at the DuBose Special Events Center for their fourth straight victory.
Skidmore (25-8, 6-3 District 29-3A) was forced to move from its customary 6-2 offense to a 5-1 because of an injury to Avea Gonzales.
With Jackie Hernandez serving as the setter through all six rotations, the Lady Cats racked up 35 total kills across the three sets and hit .317 as a team.
“Give Jackie a lot of props. She stepped up and said, ‘Coach, I’ll run a 5-1,’” said Lady Cat coach Holly Vasquez. “That’s what she’s used to because that’s what she’s done with her club team, so I knew it would work.
“She is so good with it. She utilizes the second ball. She dumps the ball more.”
Hernandez tallied 23 assists on the night while also posting nine kills with a hitting percentage of .692.
She also added three aces and recorded eight digs for the Lady Cat defense.
Middle hitter Mari Gonzales may have benefited the most from the change to the offense.
She hit .300 for the match and racked up a career-best and team-high 12 kills against just three errors on her 30 attacks.
“My middle, Mari, I said, ‘You’re going to have a bigger role and more balls are going to have to go to you,’” Vasquez said about Gonzales, who also had the team’s only block of the night.
“I think she stepped up and handled it well.”
Katryna Hernandez also reached double figures in kills with 11 to go with eight digs and three aces.
Adriana Flores had two kills for Skidmore and Neddia Gonzales had one kill.
Jasmine Terry chipped in two assists for the Lady Cat offense and led the defense with 14 digs.
She also had a service ace, part of a 10-ace night for the Lady Cats with Brianna Flores recording two and Noemi Gonzales adding one.
“I think they all adjusted well for the circumstance,” said Vasquez, whose team made just nine hitting errors on the night.
“I didn’t have to call a timeout. They served well. They adjusted and just worked together.”
Skidmore opened the first set with three straight aces from J. Hernandez, but let Mathis back into the set early on as it found its footing with the new offense.
The Lady Cats hit just .118 in the opening set with 11 kills against seven errors on 34 attacks, but still won the set 25-17 to go up 1-0.
By the second set, the new-look offense was working to near perfection.
The Lady Cats hit .387 for the set with 14 kills against just two errors on 31 attacks on their way to a 25-13 victory and a two-sets-to-none lead over the Lady Pirates.
They were even closer to perfection with the offense in the third set.
The Lady Cats recorded 10 kills without an error on 17 attacks for a .588 hitting percentage as they breezed to a 25-12 victory to close out the match.
It was a match that, according to Vasquez, Skidmore had to win.
“We had to win it. The next three are going to be some battles,” she said. “We will have to win one of those three to get in (the playoffs). I didn’t want to lose this and have to win two of those three.
“It was a must win.”
S-T 3, George West 0
The Lady Cats avenged one of their most excruciatingly difficult losses of the season by sweeping the George West Lady Horns last Friday in George West.
The Lady Cats, who blew a two-sets-to-none lead and lost in five to GW on Sept. 24, won by at least nine in both the first and third sets to go with a three-point win in the second set.
Skidmore won the first set in lopsided fashion, 25-12, then claimed a 25-22 win in the second set. The Lady Cats finished off the victory with a 25-16 win in the third set.
J. Hernandez paced Skidmore’s offense with nine kills to go with seven assists, five digs and three aces.
K. Hernandez recorded eight kills, 15 digs, five solo blocks and an ace. A. Gonzales had two kills, nine assists, seven digs and an ace for the Lady Cats.
Terry recorded 10 digs for the Skidmore defense. N. Gonzales also had seven digs, while B. Flores had six digs.