AUSTIN – The UIL’s biennial reclassification and realignment will bring massive changes for the Beeville Trojans.
The state’s governing body for high school athletics and activities released the conference and football division cutoff numbers Tuesday morning.
The numbers show that Beeville’s football district figures to see sweeping changes.
Calallen, Tuloso-Midway and Port Lavaca Calhoun all dropped from 5A Division II to 4A Division I, while Rockport-Fulton moved from Division II back up to Division I in 4A. Gonzales also dropped, going from Division I to Division in 4A.
The movement by those five schools could all impact who is on Beeville’s football schedule in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
It’s possible – probably even likely – that the Trojans land in a district that features at least Calallen, Tuloso-Midway and Rockport-Fulton.
However, it’s also possible that Beeville – which sits in a geographical “no mans land” when it comes to aligning schools based on distance – gets shifted more to the north with teams like La Vernia, Pleasanton, Boerne, Uvalde or Somerset.
Beginning in 2020, 4A Division I will feature a total of 92 schools with enrollments ranging from 865 to 1,209.
Currently, 4A Division I has 92 schools with enrollments ranging from 790 to 1,149.
The movement of Calallen and T-M from 5A to 4A also figures to play a prominent role in the landing spot for all of Beeville’s other sports as well.
The Trojans returned to District 31 during the 2018 realignment after spending two seasons in District 30 because Aransas Pass forced them north when it moved up from 3A.
It’s likely they would get bumped out of District 31 again in the new alignment, with the likely landing spot being District 30.
Skidmore-Tynan could also see some big changes when it comes to its football alignment.
George West and Karnes City both dropped from 3A Division I to Division II, while London moved up to Division I.
Those shifts figure to bring change to District 15 and 16 in Division II.
The Bobcats are currently in District 15, but were previously members of District 16.
A move back into District 16 is probably the most likely scenario for Skidmore when the UIL releases its official alignments early next year.
Skidmore’s snapshot number of 266 lands the school on the lower end of 3A Division II, which has 106 schools with enrollments from 230 to 349.
Division I has 106 schools as well with enrollments ranging from 350 to 514.
Skidmore’s other sports could see subtle changes to it alignments, but massive changes are unlikely.
Pettus might also be staring at a shift back into District 16 in football in 2A Division II.
Yorktown dropped down from Division I, which could bump the Eagles out of District 15 and back into District 16, where the Eagles were during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Like Skidmore, the alignment for Pettus’ other sports figures to stay largely the same.