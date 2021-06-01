spt 5-27 shoe donation.jpg

The Beeville Boys & Girls Club recently donated more than 500 pairs of shoes to the Beeville ISD athletic department. Players and coaches from the Beeville football program helped load the myriad of boxes into trailers for transport to the high school. The helpers were, front row from left, Ryan Foster, Hunter Pelitire, Trey Martinez, Jaime Del Bosque, Matthew Salinas, Carlos Reyes, David Rodriguez, Dylan Farias; back row, Joseph Alvarado, Tim San Miguel, Marty Garza, Ricky Maldonado, Marcelo Garcia, Zane Brown, Abel Costilla, Beeville Boys & Girls Club Executive Director John Corkill, Alexis Rodriguez, David Chapa, Jacoby Veliz, Beeville head football coach Chris Soza, Matt Botello and Eric Soza. (Contributed photo)

There will be no shortage of cleats in the Beeville athletic department thanks to a generous donation from the Beeville Boys & Girls Club.

The club donated more than 500 pairs of Under Armour shoes to the Beeville athletic department recently.

Beeville Athletic Director Chris Soza said a conservative estimate on the total value of the donation ranged between $25,000 and $30,000.

“The Beeville athletic department is very appreciative of the generous donation given to us from the Beeville Boys & Girls Club,” Soza said. “When (Beeville Boys & Girls Club Executive Director) John Corkill called me and asked if we’d like 530 brand new pair of cleated shoes for our program, I almost didn’t believe him. These are brand new low and high top cleated shoes, ranging from size 7 to 13, that our outdoor sports will be able to use.

“Thank you again, Beeville Boys & Girls Club.”

The district’s coaches and a myriad of players loaded up a trailer full of boxes that contained the shoes at the club before forming an assembly line outside the high school fieldhouse to unload the trailer and stack the boxes to the roof in the classroom area outside the football locker room.

“The Boys & Girls Club is excited about being able to make this donation to the BISD athletic department, and the young athletes of Beeville,” said Boys & Girls Club Executive Director John Corkill. “Our organization is part of this community, and we are just so fortunate to be able to make this kind of impact.”



