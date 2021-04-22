Coastal Bend College’s baseball team polished off a sweep of the Schreiner junior varsity team on April 5.
The Cougars won 7-3 in the first game of the doubleheader, then claimed a 12-1 win in five innings in the second game.
The Cougars are now 13-18 overall on the year.
In Game 1, CBC broke a 1-1 tie by scoring six times in the bottom of the third on its way to the win.
Michael Villalon hit a home run to highlight the Cougar victory. He went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
JB Trees was 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored twice, while Ruben Sepulveda hit a single and drove in a run.
Ryan Davenport, Bret Copeland and Maurice Thompson each had one hit.
Copeland, Thompson, Kane Mendietta and Mason Brown each scored once.
Hudson Oliver earned the victory on the mound. He gave up a run on two hits and struck out four in four innings of work for his first win of the season.
In the nightcap, Coastal Bend parlayed an eight-run third into a five-inning victory.
The Cougars scored enough to win in the first, plating two, before adding one in the second, eight in the third and one more in the fifth.
Sepulveda blasted a two-run home run to right to highlight that eight-run third for the Cougars. He finished the game 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Villalon went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run, while Zach Seigrist was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Mendietta and Cord Filipp both had one hit and one RBI.
Isaiah Aguilar and Copeland also drove in runs.
Cade Holyfield earned the win, his first of the year. He struck out eight, gave up just one run and sprinkled five hits over four innings.
Tyler sweeps three-game set with Cougars
The Tyler Apaches took all three contests from the Cougars during a series that was held at The Depot at Cleburne Station, the home of the Cleburne Railroaders, an independent minor league baseball team.
The Apaches won the first game of the set 10-0 in five innings on March 31, then claimed Game 2 by a 9-1 count on April 1. They finished the sweep on April 2 with a 10-9 win.
In Game 1, Tyler scored eight times in the third inning on its way to a shutout win.
Sepulveda recorded CBC’s lone hit, a single.
Ian Sexton suffered the loss for the Cougars.
In Game 2, Tyler jumped in front with three in the first and never trailed.
Coastal Bend got its lone run in third with Aguilar crossing.
Trees hit a single for CBC’s lone hit.
JJ Sanchez took the loss. He gave up four runs on four hits, struck out two and walked two in one-plus innings of work.
In Game 3, CBC outhit the Apaches 11-8, but a seven-run third helped Tyler escape with a victory.
Tyler led 7-1 after three, 9-1 after five and 10-3 after six before CBC came up with six in the seventh.
The Cougars couldn’t push across the tying run, however.
Villalon hit a two-run home run for his only hit of the contest.
Trees was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs, while Davenport went 3 for 4 and Sepulveda went 2 for 4.
Eric Martinez and Copeland each had one RBI in the loss.
Jacob Bryant was dealt the loss. He allowed seven runs on five hits and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•