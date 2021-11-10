The No. 2-ranked team in the nation quickly swept the Coastal Bend volleyball team in Beeville last week.
The Blinn Lady Buccaneers dominated Coastal Bend at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center on Oct. 26.
Blinn, which was ranked No. 2 in the Oct. 25 NJCAA Division I national poll behind only Florida Southwestern State, won its 33rd straight contest and went to 15-0 in Region XIV play by beating the Cougars 25-12 in the first set, 25-22 in the second set and 25-17 in the third set.
It was the team’s 12th sweep in region play on the year.
Odalys Gonzalez’s performance was a bright spot for the Cougars with the sophomore hitting .367 for match with 13 kills against just two errors on 30 total attacks.
She also had six digs, two block assists and two aces for CBC.
Gabriel Theut added six kills to go with six digs, two aces and three block assists.
Kaitlyn Gilmer added five kills for CBC.
Leah Gonzales led the team with 25 assists. She also had a team-best seven digs.
Skidmore-Tynan alumna Avea Gonzales had three digs for the Cougars in the loss, which dropped CBC to 10-19 overall and 0-14 in region play.
Tyler 3, CBC 0
The Tyler Apache Ladies downed Coastal Bend in Tyler in three set Oct. 23.
Tyler won the first set of the match 25-13, went up 2-0 with a 25-14 victory in the second set and then closed out the match with a 25-22 win in the third set.
Gonzalez led the Cougars with eight kills. She also had six digs and an ace.
Theut recorded five kills, 12 assists and nine digs to go with an ace in the loss.
Ysabella Hinojosa added four kills and nine digs, while Renata Dominguez had three kills and two digs.
Cierra Ovalle tied Hinojosa and Theut for the team lead in digs with nine.
Ahna Merrell added two kills, two block assists and one solo block.
