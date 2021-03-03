Men’s basketball
Behind half a dozen 3-pointers from D’Andre Barrett, the Coastal Bend College men’s basketball earned its first victory of the season Feb. 13.
The Cougars scored 39 second-half points on its way to a 60-53 win over Paris in Lufkin on the home court of Region XIV member Angelina College.
Coastal Bend led by two points at halftime, 21-19, then outscored the Dragons 39-34 in the second half.
Barrett came off the bench to pour in a game-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including a 6-for-10 performance from beyond the arc.
He also led CBC in rebounding, pulling down 11 boards to make it a double-double.
He added five blocks, two assists and two steals to the cause as well.
Avantae Bell also scored in double figures for the Cougars, hitting 5 of 7 from the field on his way to 11 points. He added four rebounds and two steals.
Ka’von Moore scored eight points for the Cougars, while Lonzo Rand had seven points, five rebounds and two assists.
The Cougar defense held Paris to 30.4-percent shooting from the field, including just 23.1 percent from long range.
Women’s basketball
Coastal Bend College’s women’s basketball team fell to 0-7 overall with losses to Region XIV foes Paris and Kilgore.
The Cougars fell 91-55 to Paris on Feb. 10, then lost 85-65 to Kilgore on Feb. 13.
Paris outscored CBC 23-5 in the first quarter en route to beating the Cougars in Lufkin. The Lady Dragons also won the second quarter 27-21, the third quarter 22-16 and the fourth quarter 19-13.
Hailey Riojas paced the scoring effort for Coastal Bend with 11 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds.
Miranda Lamb scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Cougars.
Leslie Martinez came off the bench to score eight points and grab five boards, while Asia Wheeler added seven points, five assists and three steals.
CBC shot just 16.2 percent (6 of 37) from long range and was just 21 of 80 from the field for the game.
Kilgore ran 56 points in the opening half on its way to beating the Cougars in Kilgore.
The Lady Rangers led 27-14 after one quarter and 56-30 at halftime.
Coastal Bend outscored Kilgore 35-29 in the second half.
Savanna Smith led the Cougars with 16 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Cierra Zapata came off the bench to hit three triples on her way to scoring 13 points.
Wheeler had nine points, four assists and three rebounds, while Riojas scored seven points and five rebounds.
Volleyball
Despite solid performances from Renata Dominguez and Leandra Miranda, the Coastal Bend College volleyball team fell on the road at Tyler.
The Apache Ladies beat CBC in four sets to drop the Cougars to 2-2 overall on the season and 0-2 in Region XIV play.
Coastal Bend won the opening set of the match 25-23, but Tyler responded by winning the next three sets to get the win.
The Apache Ladies won 25-14 in the second set, 25-18 in the third set and 25-15 in the fourth set.
Miranda recorded a team-best 24 assists for the Cougars, and also hit .667 with four kills on six attempts. She added seven digs to the cause as well.
Dominguez hit .312 for the match with six kills and just one error on 16 attacks. She also had three digs and two block assists.
Odalys Gonzalez led the Cougars in kills with 10 to go with nine digs, one ace and one block assist.
Watta Kannah had seven kills and seven digs, as well as one solo block and one block assist.
Devin Branch added four kills and had the team’s other solo block.