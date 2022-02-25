Coastal Bend College’s men’s basketball team scored a second straight win on Feb. 5 in the friendly confines of its home gym.
The Cougars downed visiting Angelina 76-74 in overtime at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
It was the team’s second straight win, marking the first time this season the team has won back-to-back games.
Angelina led 43-34 at halftime, but the Cougars rallied to tie it in the second half by outscoring the Roadrunners 33-24.
Robert Gil raced the length of the court to hit the game-tying bucket as the horn sounded to force overtime.
Late in the overtime period, Gil fed Ka’von Moore for the game-winning basket.
The Cougar defense held on the next possession to clinch the victory.
Gil led CBC in scoring with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He also pulled down seven rebounds.
Jaylen Williams knocked down three triples on his way to scoring 15 points to go with four assists.
Moore also hit three treys on his way to scoring 11 points.
Robert Chapman came off the bench to hit four triples and finished with 14 points. He also had a team-best nine rebounds on the night.
Blinn 82, CBC 66
Blinn beat the Cougars in Brenham Feb. 9.
Blinn led 43-27 at halftime before the two teams played to a 39-39 deadlock in the second half.
No individual statistics were available for CBC by press time.
The loss dropped CBC to 6-17 overall and 4-10 in Region XIV play.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•