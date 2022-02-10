Coastal Bend College men’s basketball team slipped to 4-15 on the year with a Region XIV loss Jan. 26.
Lamar State-Port Arthur beat the Cougars, 83-60.
The Seahawks led 34-25 at halftime and outscored CBC 49-35 in the second half.
Lonzo Rand led Coastal Bend with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and an 8-for-9 performance at the charity stripe.
He also had four boards, three steals and three assists.
Robert Chapman came off the bench to score 13 points for CBC.
Jaylen Williams was also in double figures with 10 to go with his five rebounds.
Faybeyon Shelton added six points and four boards.
The Cougars are now 2-8 in region play this year.
